Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 6:16 pm

Anna Kendrick Rocks a Christmas Costume on Set of 'Nicole'!

Anna Kendrick Rocks a Christmas Costume on Set of 'Nicole'!

Anna Kendrick is hard at work on set of her new movie Nicole!

The 32-year-old actress was spotted running around as she films a scene of the upcoming Christmas movie on Saturday afternoon (October 28) in Vancouver, Canada.

In the film, the 32-year-old actress plays Santa Claus’ daughter who has to take over the family business. Not much more is known about the plot right now.

Billy Eichner, Shirley MacLaine, and Bill Hader also star in the Nicole, which hits theaters on November 8, 2019.
Photos: Backgrid USA
