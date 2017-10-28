Anna Kendrick Rocks a Christmas Costume on Set of 'Nicole'!

Anna Kendrick is hard at work on set of her new movie Nicole!

The 32-year-old actress was spotted running around as she films a scene of the upcoming Christmas movie on Saturday afternoon (October 28) in Vancouver, Canada.

In the film, the 32-year-old actress plays Santa Claus’ daughter who has to take over the family business. Not much more is known about the plot right now.



Billy Eichner, Shirley MacLaine, and Bill Hader also star in the Nicole, which hits theaters on November 8, 2019.