Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

SPONSORED
Sat, 28 October 2017 at 10:54 am

AnnaLynne McCord Goes Gothic for Halloween with Michelle Trachtenberg at Just Jared's Party!

AnnaLynne McCord Goes Gothic for Halloween with Michelle Trachtenberg at Just Jared's Party!

Michelle Trachtenberg looks so cool with her intricate face paint at the 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party on Friday (October 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance at the event was AnnaLynne McCord, who sported a gothic look. She was one of the first guests to arrive and left with a cotton candy stick and a FIJI Water bottle in hand!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of AnnaLynne McCord

The event had a clown theme for our sixth annual Halloween celebration and the private estate was decked out in red lights, balloons, and clown related products.
Just Jared on Facebook
annalynne mccord michelle trachtenberg just jared halloween party 01
annalynne mccord michelle trachtenberg just jared halloween party 02
annalynne mccord michelle trachtenberg just jared halloween party 03
annalynne mccord michelle trachtenberg just jared halloween party 04
annalynne mccord michelle trachtenberg just jared halloween party 05
annalynne mccord michelle trachtenberg just jared halloween party 06
annalynne mccord michelle trachtenberg just jared halloween party 07
annalynne mccord michelle trachtenberg just jared halloween party 08
annalynne mccord michelle trachtenberg just jared halloween party 09

Credit: Jerritt Clark; Photos: Getty, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party, AnnaLynne McCord, Michelle Trachtenberg

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr