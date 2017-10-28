AnnaLynne McCord Goes Gothic for Halloween with Michelle Trachtenberg at Just Jared's Party!

Michelle Trachtenberg looks so cool with her intricate face paint at the 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party on Friday (October 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance at the event was AnnaLynne McCord, who sported a gothic look. She was one of the first guests to arrive and left with a cotton candy stick and a FIJI Water bottle in hand!

The event had a clown theme for our sixth annual Halloween celebration and the private estate was decked out in red lights, balloons, and clown related products.