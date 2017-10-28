Top Stories
Sat, 28 October 2017 at 9:20 am

Ariel Winter Is a Sexy Skeleton with Levi Meaden at Just Jared Halloween Party 2017!

Ariel Winter Is a Sexy Skeleton with Levi Meaden at Just Jared Halloween Party 2017!

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden couple up for a photo while attending the 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party at a private residence on Friday night (October 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The hot couple dressed up as sexy skeletons and Ariel finished off her look with a unicorn purse that had skeleton prints on it!

Ariel, 19, arrived at the party alongside a big group of friends, including Gregg Sulkin and Chris Galya.

Make sure to check out what Ariel wore at our party last year as well!
