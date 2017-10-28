Top Stories
Sat, 28 October 2017 at 3:27 am

Busy Philipps' Daughter Dressed Up as Her for Halloween!

Busy Philipps‘ nine-year-old daughter Birdie dressed up as her mom for Halloween, and it’s kind of amazing.

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday (October 27) to share a photo of Birdie‘s costume with fans.

“I👏🏻Am👏🏻Dead👏🏻. 😂 😂😂😂,” Busy captioned the pic.

It features Birdie rocking a boho dress, pom pom earrings, sunglasses, a cup of iced coffee, and phone case that says “Chill Pills.”

“How funny is Birdie’s costume?” Busy added in her Instagram Story. “She’s making me come to her Halloween carnival at school today, and she’s making me bring her a giant Starbucks, like I always have.”

“I’m going to start to cry. It’s so sweet,” she continued. “I know she’s making fun of me. I mean, she’s just being silly. She’s not really making fun of me. She’s kind of making fun of me, but she’s just her own person, and I really respect that.”

Check out a photo of Busy in the same outfit in our gallery below!

