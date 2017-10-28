Cameron Monaghan & Peyton List Channel 'True Romance' at Just Jared Halloween Party

Cameron Monaghan and Peyton List couple up while attending the 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party on Friday night (October 27) at a private estate in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The cute couple dressed up as Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette‘s characters in the classic movie True Romance. Peyton said she first saw the movie recently and they were inspired to be Clarence Worley and Alabama Whitman for Halloween!

If you didn’t know, True Romance is one of the first films written by Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino.

You know Cameron, 24, from his work on Shameless and Peyton, 19, from starring on Disney Channel’s Jessie and Bunk’d.

Also pictured inside, BFFs Harley Quinn Smith and Claudia Lee dressed up as witches at the party!