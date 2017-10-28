Top Stories
Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Cardi B & Migos' Offset Are Engaged - See Her Ring!

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 12:34 am

Cardi B and Offset are officially engaged!

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper said “yes” to the Migos member, also 25, when he popped the question in front of around 19,000 people during their Power 99 Powerhouse concert on Friday night (October 27) in Philadelphia.

They were all smiles as they shared a hug afterward. (Watch a video here.)

The two have reportedly been dating since earlier this year when they were spotted at a Super Bowl event together.

“Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much,” Cardi captioned the Instagram photo below, in which she gives fans a view of her stunning ring. “Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together ❤️ ❤️.”
