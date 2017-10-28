Top Stories
Sat, 28 October 2017 at 7:01 pm

Charlize Theron Makes Out with Seth Rogen for New Movie

Charlize Theron Makes Out with Seth Rogen for New Movie

Charlize Theron puts her hands into Seth Rogen‘s back pockets while sharing a passionate kiss with him for her upcoming movie Flarsky on Friday (October 27) in Montreal, Canada.

After the kiss, the two actors did a little dance together!

It was recently announced that Flarsky will hit theaters on February 8, 2019.

The comedy is about “an unemployed journalist named Fred Flarsky (Rogen), battered by his own misfortune and self-destructive ways, who endeavors to pursue Theron’s character — his childhood crush and babysitter, who now happens to be one of the most powerful and unattainable women on earth,” according to Variety.
