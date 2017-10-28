Sat, 28 October 2017 at 1:24 pm
Chris Hemsworth Really Wants to be Chris Pratt - See the Photo!
Chris Hemsworth has a celebrity obsession with Chris Pratt!
The 34-year-old Thor Ragnarok actor took to Instagram on Friday night (October 27) to share a funny photo of himself posing in front of a picture that says “Everyone wants to be Chris Pratt. Even I want to be Chris Pratt.”
Chris captioned the photo with a simple “It’s true.”
As of right now, Chris Pratt hasn’t responded to the photo.
