Chris Hemsworth Really Wants to be Chris Pratt - See the Photo!

Chris Hemsworth has a celebrity obsession with Chris Pratt!

The 34-year-old Thor Ragnarok actor took to Instagram on Friday night (October 27) to share a funny photo of himself posing in front of a picture that says “Everyone wants to be Chris Pratt. Even I want to be Chris Pratt.”

Chris captioned the photo with a simple “It’s true.”

As of right now, Chris Pratt hasn’t responded to the photo.

