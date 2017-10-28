Chris Hemsworth Really Wants to be Chris Pratt - See the Photo!

Top Stories
Sat, 28 October 2017 at 1:24 pm

Chris Hemsworth has a celebrity obsession with Chris Pratt!

The 34-year-old Thor Ragnarok actor took to Instagram on Friday night (October 27) to share a funny photo of himself posing in front of a picture that says “Everyone wants to be Chris Pratt. Even I want to be Chris Pratt.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth

Chris captioned the photo with a simple “It’s true.”

As of right now, Chris Pratt hasn’t responded to the photo.

See the photo below!

It’s true

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

Photos: Getty
