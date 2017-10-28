Claire Foy Joins 'The Crown' Co-Star John Lithgow at Britannia Awards 2017

Queen Elizabeth and Winston Churchill have reunited!

Claire Foy was joined by her The Crown co-star John Lithgow at the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards on Friday night (October 27) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Other stars at the awards show included Gregg Sulkin, Olivia Cooke, Aziz Ansari, Dick Van Dyke and wife Arlene, along with Kenneth Branagh and his wife Lindsay.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Burberry outfit. Claire is wearing an Erdem dress.

