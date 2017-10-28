Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Share Wedding Photo & Romantic Messages

Colton Haynes and his new husband, florist Jeff Leatham, have shared a photo from their wedding!

The 29-year-old actor tied the knot with Jeff, 46, on Friday (October 27) in Palm Springs, Calif.

“Last night I married the man of my dreams. I’m still crying happy tears. @jeffleatham …I love you & am excited to spend the rest of my life with you. #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf,” Colton captioned the photo on Instagram.

“I Love you – My Husband – My Love – My Everything ❤️❤️❤️- #WhatMoviesaremadeof – So Proud to be your Husband,” Jeff captioned the same photo.