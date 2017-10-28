Dakota Johnson Rocks Red Booties for Her Flight Home

Top Stories
Dakota Johnson makes her way through baggage claim at LAX Airport on Saturday afternoon (October 28) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades actress went cozy and cool in a white T-shirt, black jeans, and red booties for her flight home.

Dakota was in Rio de Janiero earlier this week to attend the wedding of talent manager Guy Oseary and Michelle Alves.

ICYMI, watch the first teaser footage of Fifty Shades Freed before it hits theaters on February 8!
Photos: Backgrid USA
