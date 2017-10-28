Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 1:47 pm

Derek Hough & His Wonder Woman, Hayley Erbert, Cuddle Up at Just Jared Halloween Party!

Derek Hough poses for a photo with his girlfriend and fellow dancer Hayley Erbert at the 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party on Friday (October 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 32-year-old dancer wore a bear costume while Hayley dressed up as Wonder Woman.

When Derek saw JJ’s Jared Eng in his evil clown costume, he was shocked to realize who it was behind the makeup! “This is my absolutely worst nightmare. Oh my god!” he said in an Instagram story video he took with Jared.

Some of the other celebs in attendance included basketball player Jason Collins as a handmaid with boyfriend Brunson Green as San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, comedian Jeff Dye as The Punisher, Manolo Gonzalez-Vergara as “Baetlejuice,” and Paulina Char as a skeleton.

Bachelor Nation’s DeMario Jackson, Jasmine Goode, Josiah Graham, and Fred Johnson stopped by with Vanderpump RulesScheana Marie.

Bud Light stocked up the bar at the party with beer for all the guests!
Credit: Jerritt Clark; Photos: Getty
