Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Kathy Griffin Slams Andy Cohen & Harvey Levin, Says They 'Live to Take Women Down'

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 9:11 pm

Diane Kruger Enjoys an Inspiring Night of Science, Girls, & Hedy Lamarr

Diane Kruger steps out on the carpet at the first day of the 2017 Sloan Film Summit on Friday (October 27) at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her thoughts on what she said was an “inspiring” night.

“These ladies rock ! An inspiring evening talking all things science, girls and HEDY LAMARR ! Thank you to the Sloane Foundation aka Doron Weber for bringing Hedy’s story to the screen ♥️,” Diane captioned a photo from the event.

FYI: Diane is wearing a Monse dress.
