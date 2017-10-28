Dianna Agron & Margaret Qualley Stun at 'Novitiate' Screening

Dianna Agron dazzled in a beaded teal gown at a screening of her film Novitiate!

The 31-year-old actress stepped out for the event, hosted by Miu Miu and The Cinema Society, on Thursday (October 26) at The Landmark at 57 West in New York City.

She was joined by her co-stars Margaret Qualley, Melissa Leo, Julianne Nicholson, Morgan Saylor, Rebecca Dayan, Denis O’Hare, and writer/director Maggie Betts.

Also in attendance were Liam Neeson, Gina Gershon, Alysia Reiner, her husband David, Dean Winters, Kevin Zegers, David Chase, Catherine Malandrino, Alex Lundqvist, Cordell Broadus, and more.

Set in the early 1960s and during the era of Vatican II, Novitiate tells the story of a young woman in training to become a nun who struggles with issues of faith, the changing church and sexuality.

FYI: Dianna is wearing Prada. Margaret is wearing Miu Miu. Rebecca is wearing Christopher Kane.

