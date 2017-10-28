Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Cardi B &amp; Migos' Offset Are Engaged - See Her Ring!

Cardi B & Migos' Offset Are Engaged - See Her Ring!

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 2:34 am

Dianna Agron & Margaret Qualley Stun at 'Novitiate' Screening

Dianna Agron & Margaret Qualley Stun at 'Novitiate' Screening

Dianna Agron dazzled in a beaded teal gown at a screening of her film Novitiate!

The 31-year-old actress stepped out for the event, hosted by Miu Miu and The Cinema Society, on Thursday (October 26) at The Landmark at 57 West in New York City.

She was joined by her co-stars Margaret Qualley, Melissa Leo, Julianne Nicholson, Morgan Saylor, Rebecca Dayan, Denis O’Hare, and writer/director Maggie Betts.

Also in attendance were Liam Neeson, Gina Gershon, Alysia Reiner, her husband David, Dean Winters, Kevin Zegers, David Chase, Catherine Malandrino, Alex Lundqvist, Cordell Broadus, and more.

Set in the early 1960s and during the era of Vatican II, Novitiate tells the story of a young woman in training to become a nun who struggles with issues of faith, the changing church and sexuality.

FYI: Dianna is wearing Prada. Margaret is wearing Miu Miu. Rebecca is wearing Christopher Kane.

35+ pictures inside of Dianna Agron, Margaret Qualley, and more at the screening…

Just Jared on Facebook
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 01
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 02
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 03
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 04
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 05
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 06
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 07
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 08
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 09
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 10
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 11
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 12
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 13
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 14
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 15
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 16
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 17
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 18
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 19
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 20
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 21
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 22
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 23
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 24
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 25
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 26
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 27
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 28
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 29
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 30
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 31
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 32
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 33
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 34
dianna agron and margaret qualley stun at novitiate screening 35

Photos: StarPix, The Cinema Society
Posted to: Alex Lundqvist, Alysia Reiner, Catherine Malandrino, Cordell Broadus, David Chase, Dean Winters, Denis O’Hare, Dianna Agron, Gina Gershon, Julianne Nicholson, Kevin Zegers, Liam Neeson, Maggie Betts, Margaret Qualley, Melissa Leo, Morgan Saylor, Rebecca Dayan

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr