Sat, 28 October 2017 at 10:59 pm

Eddie Redmayne & Wife Hannah Attend Omega Watch Party in Venice

Eddie Redmayne & Wife Hannah Attend Omega Watch Party in Venice

Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah hit the red carpet for the Omega Gala on Saturday night (October 28) at the Palazzo Pisani Moretta in Venice, Italy.

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actor looked handsome in a navy suit while his wife wore a pretty, white silk dress as they arrived at the party by boat.

The event was held to celebrate the watch brand’s new Aqua Terra collection.

Also in attendance at the event was singer Pixie Lott and fiance Oliver Cheshire.

Photos: WENN
Eddie Redmayne, Hannah Bagshawe, Oliver Cheshire, Pixie Lott

