Eminem Will Donate Proceeds From New Zealand Lawsuit to Hurricane Victims

Eminem plans to donate any proceeds he receives from a New Zealand court ruling to hurricane relief.

It was recently ruled that a New Zealand political party breached copyright by using a song similar to the 45-year-old rapper’s “Lose Yourself” – titled “Eminem Esque” – in their ads, Billboard reports.

The conservative National Party was ordered to pay around 500,000 New Zealand dollars ($415,000) to Eminem‘s publisher, Eight Mile Style.

As the publisher filed the lawsuit, it’s not clear how much of the award will be given to Eminem.

“Eminem was not a party to this lawsuit nor was he consulted regarding the case,” a rep said. “Any monetary settlement he receives from it will be donated to hurricane relief. He encourages the plaintiffs, 8 Mile Style, to do the same.”

