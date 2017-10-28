Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Cardi B &amp; Migos' Offset Are Engaged - See Her Ring!

Cardi B & Migos' Offset Are Engaged - See Her Ring!

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 6:30 am

Eminem Will Donate Proceeds From New Zealand Lawsuit to Hurricane Victims

Eminem Will Donate Proceeds From New Zealand Lawsuit to Hurricane Victims

Eminem plans to donate any proceeds he receives from a New Zealand court ruling to hurricane relief.

It was recently ruled that a New Zealand political party breached copyright by using a song similar to the 45-year-old rapper’s “Lose Yourself” – titled “Eminem Esque” – in their ads, Billboard reports.

The conservative National Party was ordered to pay around 500,000 New Zealand dollars ($415,000) to Eminem‘s publisher, Eight Mile Style.

As the publisher filed the lawsuit, it’s not clear how much of the award will be given to Eminem.

Eminem was not a party to this lawsuit nor was he consulted regarding the case,” a rep said. “Any monetary settlement he receives from it will be donated to hurricane relief. He encourages the plaintiffs, 8 Mile Style, to do the same.”

ICYMI, watch Eminem slam President Trump in a rap he debuted at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eminem

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • surreal

    That’s really cool of him.