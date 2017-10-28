Gregg Sulkin Could Pass for James Bond at Just Jared Halloween Party 2017!

Gregg Sulkin came straight to the 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party from a black-tie event, so he didn’t have a chance to put on a costume, but he looked dashing in his tuxedo!

The 25-year-old Marvel’s Runaways actor looked like he could pass for dressing as James Bond while attending the party on Friday (October 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Gregg is British after all!

Young singer Marteen dressed perfectly for the clowns theme. He went as Georgie from the movie It and had his own red balloon, despite there being plenty at the party already!

Some of the other stars in attendance included Carter Jenkins and girlfriend Sierra Swartz, singer Jake Miller, and New Mutants actor Henry Zaga.