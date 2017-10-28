Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 6:08 pm

Gregg Sulkin Could Pass for James Bond at Just Jared Halloween Party 2017!

Gregg Sulkin Could Pass for James Bond at Just Jared Halloween Party 2017!

Gregg Sulkin came straight to the 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party from a black-tie event, so he didn’t have a chance to put on a costume, but he looked dashing in his tuxedo!

The 25-year-old Marvel’s Runaways actor looked like he could pass for dressing as James Bond while attending the party on Friday (October 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Gregg is British after all!

Young singer Marteen dressed perfectly for the clowns theme. He went as Georgie from the movie It and had his own red balloon, despite there being plenty at the party already!

Some of the other stars in attendance included Carter Jenkins and girlfriend Sierra Swartz, singer Jake Miller, and New Mutants actor Henry Zaga.
Just Jared on Facebook
gregg sulkin just jared halloween party 01
gregg sulkin just jared halloween party 02
gregg sulkin just jared halloween party 03
gregg sulkin just jared halloween party 04
gregg sulkin just jared halloween party 05
gregg sulkin just jared halloween party 06
gregg sulkin just jared halloween party 07
gregg sulkin just jared halloween party 08
gregg sulkin just jared halloween party 09
gregg sulkin just jared halloween party 10

Credit: Jerritt Clark; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party, Carter Jenkins, Gregg Sulkin, Henry Zaga, Jake Miller, Marteen

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr