Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 12:26 pm

Jaime King Dresses as Winona Ryder's 'Stranger Things' Character at Just Jared Halloween Party 2017!

Jaime King had one of the most timely costumes at the 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party on Friday (October 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The former Hart of Dixie actress dressed up as Winona Ryder‘s character Joyce from the Netflix series Stranger Things on the same day that the second season was released!

This is the second Stranger Things costume that Jaime has worn this season after dressing up as Eleven the other day.

“SPOILER ALERT!!! The upside down leads to @westworld_hbo @strangerthingstv #realclementinepennyfeather @angelasarafyan and I #fakejoyce equals – MINDF$&K 😱😻🎃🤐,” Jaime captioned the below Instagram photo with Angela Sarafyan and her brother Karbis.

Guests at the party sipped on Electric Sky Wine, which has one of the most unique wine bottle designs we’ve ever seen!
Credit: Jerritt Clark; Photos: Getty
