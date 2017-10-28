Jake Gyllenhaal Joins Jeff Bauman at 'Stronger' Premiere in Rome!

Jake Gyllenhaal is all smiles while walking the red carpet at the Stronger premiere held during the 2017 Rome Film Fest on Saturday (October 28) at Auditorium Parco Della Musica in Rome, Italy.

The 36-year-old actor was joined at the event by Jeff Bauman, the man he plays in the movie.

Jake gives an incredible performance in the film and if it’s still playing in a theater near you, we suggest you go see it!

