Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Kathy Griffin Slams Andy Cohen & Harvey Levin, Says They 'Live to Take Women Down'

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 7:35 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Joins Jeff Bauman at 'Stronger' Premiere in Rome!

Jake Gyllenhaal is all smiles while walking the red carpet at the Stronger premiere held during the 2017 Rome Film Fest on Saturday (October 28) at Auditorium Parco Della Musica in Rome, Italy.

The 36-year-old actor was joined at the event by Jeff Bauman, the man he plays in the movie.

Jake gives an incredible performance in the film and if it’s still playing in a theater near you, we suggest you go see it!

jake gyllenhaal stronger premiere rome 01
jake gyllenhaal stronger premiere rome 02
jake gyllenhaal stronger premiere rome 03
jake gyllenhaal stronger premiere rome 04
jake gyllenhaal stronger premiere rome 05
jake gyllenhaal stronger premiere rome 06
jake gyllenhaal stronger premiere rome 07
jake gyllenhaal stronger premiere rome 08
jake gyllenhaal stronger premiere rome 09
jake gyllenhaal stronger premiere rome 10
jake gyllenhaal stronger premiere rome 11
jake gyllenhaal stronger premiere rome 12
jake gyllenhaal stronger premiere rome 13
jake gyllenhaal stronger premiere rome 14
jake gyllenhaal stronger premiere rome 15
jake gyllenhaal stronger premiere rome 16
jake gyllenhaal stronger premiere rome 17
jake gyllenhaal stronger premiere rome 18

