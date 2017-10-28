Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 1:47 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Suits Up for 'Stronger' Photo Call during Rome Film Festival

Jake Gyllenhaaal arrives in style for the photo call of his latest movie Stronger during the 2017 Rome Film Festival on Saturday (October 28) in Rome, Italy.

The 36-year-old actor looked handsome in a gray suit as he was joined at the event by Jeff Bauman – who he portrays in the film.

In Stronger, Jake plays Jeff, a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing, who lost both of his legs and helped authorities identify the bombers. The film is out in theaters now.

