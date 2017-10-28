Jake Gyllenhaal Suits Up for 'Stronger' Photo Call during Rome Film Festival
Jake Gyllenhaaal arrives in style for the photo call of his latest movie Stronger during the 2017 Rome Film Festival on Saturday (October 28) in Rome, Italy.
The 36-year-old actor looked handsome in a gray suit as he was joined at the event by Jeff Bauman – who he portrays in the film.
In Stronger, Jake plays Jeff, a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing, who lost both of his legs and helped authorities identify the bombers. The film is out in theaters now.
