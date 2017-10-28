Jennifer Lopez & Vanessa Hudgens Get to Work on 'Second Act'

Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens just filmed some of their first scenes together for their upcoming film Second Act!

The actresses were spotted on the movie’s set on Friday afternoon (October 27) in New York City.

The day before, Vanessa took to her Instagram to share how thrilled she is to be working with Jennifer.

“First day today on #secondact so excited to work with @jlo 😍😍,” Vanessa captioned a selfie.

The film tells the story of a big-box store employee who reinvents her life and her life-story, getting the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree.

Second Act is set to hit theaters in 2018.