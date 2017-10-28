Joey King Channels 'Nightmare Before Christmas' for Halloween with Boyfriend Jacob Elordi!

Top Stories
Sat, 28 October 2017 at 1:13 pm

Joey King and her boyfriend Jacob Elordi dress up in a couples costume at the 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party held at a private residence on Friday (October 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The cute couple dressed up as Sally and Jack from the beloved movie The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Joey‘s best friend Rachel Crow was also at the party dressed up as a mummy!

Joey, Jacob, and the rest of the guests dug in on food throughout the night on Postmates. We polled partygoers on the food they wanted to eat all night long and ordered whatever was hot in demand to keep everyone (and their stomachs) happy.

Postmates is delivering costumes all weekend for Halloween and the delivery app stocked our photo booth with costumes for people to put on!
Credit: Jerritt Clark; Photos: Getty
