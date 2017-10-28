Kaley Cuoco Will Star in Limited Series After Launching Production Company

Kaley Cuoco has launched her own production company, Yes, Norman Productions (named after her dog)!

The 31-year-old Big Bang Theory star, in partnership with Warner Bros. TV, is already working on her first project, The Flight Attendant.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant is a limited series based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian, which she will both executive produce and star in.

Here’s the synopsis (via Deadline): “A flight attendant wakes up in the wrong Dubai hotel room, in the wrong bed, with a dead man — and no idea what happened. It unveils a story of memory, the giddy pleasures of alcohol and the devastating consequences of addiction, and of murder far from home.”

We can’t wait to see what Kaley has up her sleeve!