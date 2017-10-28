Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Couple Up at Britannia Awards!

Top Stories
Sat, 28 October 2017 at 10:34 am

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell walk the red carpet together at the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards on Friday (October 27) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The newlyweds made such a well-dressed and good-looking couple at the event!

Kate took to the stage during the awards show to present the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film to her The Martian co-star Matt Damon.

“Thanks @burberry for the fun night at #brittaniaawards 🖤🍾,” Kate wrote on her Instagram account the morning after the event.

It was just announced that Kate will work with Ryan Murphy again on the upcoming pilot for Pose.
