Katharine McPhee Dubs Herself a 'Hot Mess' at Just Jared Halloween Party 2017!

Katharine McPhee jokingly takes a swig from a bottle of Svedka Vodka while posing for photos at the 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party on Friday (October 27) at a private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old Scorpion actress dressed up as a “hot mess” complete with smudged makeup, messy hair, a bathrobe, and even Christmas socks.

“Yeah that’s right… we went to a party in our pjs,” Katharine captioned a video on her Instagram stories in which she danced with her sister Adrianna.

Katharine danced the night away to music spun by DJ Reprise. “But for real, @DJReprise killin it tonight,” she wrote on her story.

Guests at the party sipped on specialty cocktails from Svedka, including the Red Balloon, the Cucumber Clown, and Ghost, all perfectly named for the party’s clown theme!