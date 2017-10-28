Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 5:42 pm

Kelly Clarkson Performs at Her Album Release Party!

Kelly Clarkson Performs at Her Album Release Party!

Kelly Clarkson hits the stage during a performance at her album release party hosted by iHeartRadio on Friday night (October 27) at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, Calif.

The 35-year-old entertainer performed some of her new songs off of her latest album Meaning of Life – which you can stream here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson

“Thank y’all for tuning into my @iheartradio album release party!! The release of #MeaningOfLife has been amazing,” Kelly wrote on Instagram along with a photo from her party.

10+ pictures inside of Kelly Clarkson performing on stage…
kelly clarkson performs at her album release party 01
kelly clarkson performs at her album release party 02
kelly clarkson performs at her album release party 03
kelly clarkson performs at her album release party 04
kelly clarkson performs at her album release party 05
kelly clarkson performs at her album release party 06
kelly clarkson performs at her album release party 07
kelly clarkson performs at her album release party 08
kelly clarkson performs at her album release party 09
kelly clarkson performs at her album release party 10
kelly clarkson performs at her album release party 11
kelly clarkson performs at her album release party 12

Photos: Getty
