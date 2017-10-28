Kelly Clarkson Performs at Her Album Release Party!

Kelly Clarkson hits the stage during a performance at her album release party hosted by iHeartRadio on Friday night (October 27) at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, Calif.

The 35-year-old entertainer performed some of her new songs off of her latest album Meaning of Life – which you can stream here!

“Thank y’all for tuning into my @iheartradio album release party!! The release of #MeaningOfLife has been amazing,” Kelly wrote on Instagram along with a photo from her party.

