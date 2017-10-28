Top Stories
Sat, 28 October 2017 at 11:08 am

Khloe Kardashian Grants Young Cancer Patient Her Big Wish!

Khloe Kardashian made a young fan’s dream come true when she showed up to the girl’s room at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old pregnant reality star took time out of her busy schedule to meet with a 10-year-old girl named Hailey Cordova.

Hailey‘s mom tweeted out a photo of the young girl wearing a “Khloe‘s my fave” shirt just the other day, which the reality star noticed.

“I believe that we don’t meet people by accident, they are meant to cross our path for a reason. Thank you Hailey,” Khloe captioned the below photo on Instagram. In comments on the girl’s family’s pages she added, “Seriously Hailey is incredible” and ” One of my favorite days!!”

Khloe even FaceTimed with Kim Kardashian during the visit. “Hi Hailey!!! Was fun FaceTiming you sweet girl!!!” Kim wrote.

