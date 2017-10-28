Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Cardi B &amp; Migos' Offset Are Engaged - See Her Ring!

Cardi B & Migos' Offset Are Engaged - See Her Ring!

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 8:56 am

Kim Kardashian Dresses as Cher for Halloween with Jonathan Cheban as Sonny Bono!

Kim Kardashian Dresses as Cher for Halloween with Jonathan Cheban as Sonny Bono!

Everyone knows that Kim Kardashian idolizes the legendary entertainer Cher, so it’s no surprise that she dressed up like her for Halloween!

The 37-year-old reality star channeled Cher alongside her BFF Jonathan Cheban as Sonny Bono at the Casamigos Halloween Party on Friday night (October 27) in Los Angeles.

Kim and Jonathan wore outfits that resembled the looks that the former married couple wore at the 1973 Academy Awards.

“Cher definitely has a better body,” Kim said on a Periscope feed. “Her stomach… I don’t think anyone could compare… Because I love her and we’re going to a ’70s party. You know I love her.”

Kim took to Twitter to share a video of her dancing to Cher‘s “Believe” while wearing the costume.
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian dresses as cher for halloween with jonathan cheban 01
kim kardashian dresses as cher for halloween with jonathan cheban 02
kim kardashian dresses as cher for halloween with jonathan cheban 03
kim kardashian dresses as cher for halloween with jonathan cheban 04
kim kardashian dresses as cher for halloween with jonathan cheban 05
kim kardashian dresses as cher for halloween with jonathan cheban 06
kim kardashian dresses as cher for halloween with jonathan cheban 07
kim kardashian dresses as cher for halloween with jonathan cheban 08
kim kardashian dresses as cher for halloween with jonathan cheban 09
kim kardashian dresses as cher for halloween with jonathan cheban 10
kim kardashian dresses as cher for halloween with jonathan cheban 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Jonathan Cheban, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr