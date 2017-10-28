Kim Kardashian Dresses as Cher for Halloween with Jonathan Cheban as Sonny Bono!

Everyone knows that Kim Kardashian idolizes the legendary entertainer Cher, so it’s no surprise that she dressed up like her for Halloween!

The 37-year-old reality star channeled Cher alongside her BFF Jonathan Cheban as Sonny Bono at the Casamigos Halloween Party on Friday night (October 27) in Los Angeles.

Kim and Jonathan wore outfits that resembled the looks that the former married couple wore at the 1973 Academy Awards.

“Cher definitely has a better body,” Kim said on a Periscope feed. “Her stomach… I don’t think anyone could compare… Because I love her and we’re going to a ’70s party. You know I love her.”

Kim took to Twitter to share a video of her dancing to Cher‘s “Believe” while wearing the costume.