Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 3:42 pm

Madelaine Petsch & Travis Mills Have a 'Rocky Horror' Halloween Date Night!

Madelaine Petsch poses for a photo with boyfriend Travis Mills while attending the 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party held at a private residence on Friday (October 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 23-year-old actress was also joined at the event by her Riverdale co-star Vanessa Morgan, who has become one of her best friends.

Madelaine and Travis dressed up as Magenta and Riff Raff from The Rocky Horror Picture Show while Vanessa was a sexy snake.

Also in attendance were Hayley Hasselhoff as a skeleton and Madam Secretary‘s Kathrine Herzer as Luigi.
