Madelaine Petsch & Travis Mills Have a 'Rocky Horror' Halloween Date Night!

Madelaine Petsch poses for a photo with boyfriend Travis Mills while attending the 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party held at a private residence on Friday (October 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 23-year-old actress was also joined at the event by her Riverdale co-star Vanessa Morgan, who has become one of her best friends.

Madelaine and Travis dressed up as Magenta and Riff Raff from The Rocky Horror Picture Show while Vanessa was a sexy snake.

Also in attendance were Hayley Hasselhoff as a skeleton and Madam Secretary‘s Kathrine Herzer as Luigi.