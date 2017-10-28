Millie Bobby Brown Tries a Boxing Class on Premiere Day!

Millie Bobby Brown is coming in swinging for Stranger Things season two!

The 13-year-old Emmy-nominated actress celebrated the launch of the new season on Friday (October 27) by stopping by Extra in Universal City, Calif.

Millie and the show’s host Mark Wright took a boxing class together to let out some steam!

The second season of Stranger Things is now available to stream in full on Netflix and plenty of people around the world have already finished their binge, so get started on yours if you haven’t yet!