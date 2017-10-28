Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017

Nicholas Hoult Gets Into Character on the Set of 'Tolkien'

Nicholas Hoult got to work on the set of Tolkien!

The 27-year-old actor was spotted filming scenes for the upcoming movie on Friday (October 27) in Liverpool, England.

Nicholas is set to play J.R.R. Tolkien in the biopic about the famed author.

He stars in the film alongside Lily Collins, who plays his wife Edith Bratt.

Tolkien focuses on the author’s early life, his courtship with Edith and how that time inspired him to write many of his famous works including The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
