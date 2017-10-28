Nicole Scherzinger Is a Golden Goddess in a Mini-Dress
Nicole Scherzinger steps out for a night on the town in a gold mini-dress on Saturday night (October 28) in London, England.
The 39-year-old entertainer has been in the UK while filming the latest season of The X Factor!
There are rumors that Nicole is getting ready for a reunion with the rest of the Pussycat Dolls, possibly for a full album and tour. We’ll just have to wait and see!
