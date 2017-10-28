Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Kathy Griffin Slams Andy Cohen &amp; Harvey Levin, Says They 'Live to Take Women Down'

Kathy Griffin Slams Andy Cohen & Harvey Levin, Says They 'Live to Take Women Down'

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 10:09 pm

Nicole Scherzinger Is a Golden Goddess in a Mini-Dress

Nicole Scherzinger Is a Golden Goddess in a Mini-Dress

Nicole Scherzinger steps out for a night on the town in a gold mini-dress on Saturday night (October 28) in London, England.

The 39-year-old entertainer has been in the UK while filming the latest season of The X Factor!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Scherzinger

There are rumors that Nicole is getting ready for a reunion with the rest of the Pussycat Dolls, possibly for a full album and tour. We’ll just have to wait and see!

10+ pictures inside of Nicole Scherzinger looking sexy in her mini-dress…

Just Jared on Facebook
nicole scherzinger is a golden goddes in a mini dress 01
nicole scherzinger is a golden goddes in a mini dress 02
nicole scherzinger is a golden goddes in a mini dress 03
nicole scherzinger is a golden goddes in a mini dress 04
nicole scherzinger is a golden goddes in a mini dress 05
nicole scherzinger is a golden goddes in a mini dress 06
nicole scherzinger is a golden goddes in a mini dress 07
nicole scherzinger is a golden goddes in a mini dress 08
nicole scherzinger is a golden goddes in a mini dress 09
nicole scherzinger is a golden goddes in a mini dress 10

Photos: WENN, BackGrid USA
Posted to: Nicole Scherzinger

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr