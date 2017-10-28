Nicole Scherzinger Is a Golden Goddess in a Mini-Dress

Nicole Scherzinger steps out for a night on the town in a gold mini-dress on Saturday night (October 28) in London, England.

The 39-year-old entertainer has been in the UK while filming the latest season of The X Factor!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Scherzinger

There are rumors that Nicole is getting ready for a reunion with the rest of the Pussycat Dolls, possibly for a full album and tour. We’ll just have to wait and see!

10+ pictures inside of Nicole Scherzinger looking sexy in her mini-dress…