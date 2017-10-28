Paris & Prince Jackson Get in the Halloween Spirit With Onsies!

Paris Jackson and her brother Prince celebrated Halloween a little early!

The siblings stepped out at Heal LA And TLK Fusion’s annual Costume For A Cause event on Friday night (October 27) at the Jackson Family Home in Encinco, Calif.

The duo both opted for onsies as their costumes, with Paris donning a purple dino-inspired outfit while Prince wore a masked black and white body suit.

After they finished the carpet, Paris hitched a ride inside the event by jumping on Prince‘s back!

She later took to her Instagram to share a funny video of the whole thing happening. Check it out below…