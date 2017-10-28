Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Continues Promoting Good American in NYC

Khloe Kardashian makes her way out of a Bloomingdales store after an event on Saturday afternoon (October 28) in New York City.

The 33-year-old pregnant TV personality dressed her tiny baby bump in an all velvet outfit and heels as she promoted her Good American jean line.

Khloe Kardashian

The day before, Khloe surprised a young cancer patient by visiting her at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

In case you missed it, the gender of Khloe‘s baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson was reported earlier this week!