Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 2:10 pm

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Continues Promoting Good American in NYC

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Continues Promoting Good American in NYC

Khloe Kardashian makes her way out of a Bloomingdales store after an event on Saturday afternoon (October 28) in New York City.

The 33-year-old pregnant TV personality dressed her tiny baby bump in an all velvet outfit and heels as she promoted her Good American jean line.

Khloe Kardashian

The day before, Khloe surprised a young cancer patient by visiting her at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

In case you missed it, the gender of Khloe‘s baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson was reported earlier this week!
Just Jared on Facebook
pregnant khloe kardashian continues promoting good american in nyc 01
pregnant khloe kardashian continues promoting good american in nyc 02
pregnant khloe kardashian continues promoting good american in nyc 03
pregnant khloe kardashian continues promoting good american in nyc 04
pregnant khloe kardashian continues promoting good american in nyc 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr