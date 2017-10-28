Prince Harry Reportedly Had a Crush on Meghan Markle for 2 Years Before Meeting!

Prince Harry is calling Meghan Markle his “ideal girl”!

In the upcoming British documentary When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Romance, royal expert Katie Nicholl reports that the 33-year-old royal has had a crush on the 36-year-old actress’ Suits character Rachel Zane for over two years.

“He had a crush on Rachel Zane two years before he met Meghan and the reason I know is because I was having drinks with one of his friends,” Katie says via The Sun. “She told me she’d been on a night out with Prince Harry. He was single at the time, so she said, ‘Harry, who’s your ideal girl?’ And he said ‘Meghan Markle from Suits.’”

Prince Harry and Meghan have been dating for over 18 months.