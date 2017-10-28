Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 5:17 pm

Prince Harry Reportedly Had a Crush on Meghan Markle for 2 Years Before Meeting!

Prince Harry Reportedly Had a Crush on Meghan Markle for 2 Years Before Meeting!

Prince Harry is calling Meghan Markle his “ideal girl”!

In the upcoming British documentary When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Romance, royal expert Katie Nicholl reports that the 33-year-old royal has had a crush on the 36-year-old actress’ Suits character Rachel Zane for over two years.

“He had a crush on Rachel Zane two years before he met Meghan and the reason I know is because I was having drinks with one of his friends,” Katie says via The Sun. “She told me she’d been on a night out with Prince Harry. He was single at the time, so she said, ‘Harry, who’s your ideal girl?’ And he said ‘Meghan Markle from Suits.’”

Prince Harry and Meghan have been dating for over 18 months.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr