Rosamund Pike Wows in Red Dress at 'Hostiles' Photocall

Rosamund Pike turned heads at a photocall for her new movie Hostiles!

The 38-year-old actress stepped out for the event during the 12th Rome Film Fest at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on Thursday (October 26) in Rome, Italy.

She rocked a bold red dress and strappy black heels, styling her hair in a updo.

She was joined by her co-star Wes Studi and director Scott Cooper.

The group also spoke at a press conference that same day.

Hostiles, set in 1892, tells the story of a legendary Army captain who reluctantly agrees to escort a Cheyenne chief and his family through dangerous territory.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on December 22!

FYI: Rosamund is wearing Dior.