Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Cardi B & Migos' Offset Are Engaged - See Her Ring!

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 8:00 am

Rosamund Pike Wows in Red Dress at 'Hostiles' Photocall

Rosamund Pike Wows in Red Dress at 'Hostiles' Photocall

Rosamund Pike turned heads at a photocall for her new movie Hostiles!

The 38-year-old actress stepped out for the event during the 12th Rome Film Fest at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on Thursday (October 26) in Rome, Italy.

She rocked a bold red dress and strappy black heels, styling her hair in a updo.

She was joined by her co-star Wes Studi and director Scott Cooper.

The group also spoke at a press conference that same day.

Hostiles, set in 1892, tells the story of a legendary Army captain who reluctantly agrees to escort a Cheyenne chief and his family through dangerous territory.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on December 22!

FYI: Rosamund is wearing Dior.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
  • Whiteley

    She looks lovely.

  • Cool Boots

    That dress is so simple and pretty.