Sofia Vergara Supports Joe Manganiello at Peggy Albrecht Friendly House Luncheon

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello couple up on the red carpet for the 2017 Peggy Albrecht Friendly House’s Awards Luncheon on Saturday afternoon (October 28) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 45-year-old actress looked pretty in a black dress with gold polka dots while her 40-year-old actor hubby looked handsome in a gray suit.

During the event, Joe was awarded with the Man of the Year Award for his work helping the alcohol and drug addiction rehabilitation center.

The Bachelor‘s host Chris Hardwick was also in attendance for the event.

