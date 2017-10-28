Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Kathy Griffin Slams Andy Cohen &amp; Harvey Levin, Says They 'Live to Take Women Down'

Kathy Griffin Slams Andy Cohen & Harvey Levin, Says They 'Live to Take Women Down'

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 10:34 pm

Sofia Vergara Supports Joe Manganiello at Peggy Albrecht Friendly House Luncheon

Sofia Vergara Supports Joe Manganiello at Peggy Albrecht Friendly House Luncheon

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello couple up on the red carpet for the 2017 Peggy Albrecht Friendly House’s Awards Luncheon on Saturday afternoon (October 28) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 45-year-old actress looked pretty in a black dress with gold polka dots while her 40-year-old actor hubby looked handsome in a gray suit.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Vergara

During the event, Joe was awarded with the Man of the Year Award for his work helping the alcohol and drug addiction rehabilitation center.

The Bachelor‘s host Chris Hardwick was also in attendance for the event.

10+ pictures inside of the couple at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
sofia vergara supports joe manganiello at peggy albrecht friendly house luncheon 01
sofia vergara supports joe manganiello at peggy albrecht friendly house luncheon 02
sofia vergara supports joe manganiello at peggy albrecht friendly house luncheon 03
sofia vergara supports joe manganiello at peggy albrecht friendly house luncheon 04
sofia vergara supports joe manganiello at peggy albrecht friendly house luncheon 05
sofia vergara supports joe manganiello at peggy albrecht friendly house luncheon 06
sofia vergara supports joe manganiello at peggy albrecht friendly house luncheon 07
sofia vergara supports joe manganiello at peggy albrecht friendly house luncheon 08
sofia vergara supports joe manganiello at peggy albrecht friendly house luncheon 09
sofia vergara supports joe manganiello at peggy albrecht friendly house luncheon 10

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Chris Hardwick, Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr