Sat, 28 October 2017 at 3:28 pm

Sophia Bush Goes Glam for the UNICEF Masquerade Event

Sophia Bush Goes Glam for the UNICEF Masquerade Event

Sophia Bush looks stunning as she arrives at the UNICEF Next Generation Masquerade Ball on Friday night (October 27) at Clifton’s Republic in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old showed off some leg in a black gown with a high slit for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophia Bush

Other stars at the event included 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman, Autumn Reeser, Gigi Gorgeous and girlfriend Nats Getty, along with DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko and wife Elena Samodanova.

FYI: Sophia is wearing Atelier Swarovski jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Autumn Reeser, Elena Samodanova, Gigi Gorgeous, Gleb Savchenko, Nats Getty, Sophia Bush, Tommy Dorfman

