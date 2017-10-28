Top Stories
Sat, 28 October 2017 at 3:19 pm

Stranger Things' Joe Keery Transforms Into Harry Potter at Just Jared Halloween Party!

Stranger Things' Joe Keery Transforms Into Harry Potter at Just Jared Halloween Party!

Joe Keery dresses up as “The Boy Who Lived,” Harry Potter, while attending the 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party on Friday (October 27) at a private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 25-year-old actor stars in Stranger Things and celebrated the launch of season two at the event!

Harry Potter had some competition at the party… Luke Baines was dressed as his nemesis Voldemort! He attended with his Truth or Dare co-star Cassie Scerbo.

Other stars who stopped by the event included Thomas Dekker and Clark Duke, who wore a Mario costume.
Credit: Jerritt Clark; Photos: Getty
