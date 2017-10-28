This Is Us' Justin Hartley Is Married to Chrishell Stause!

Justin Hartley has tied the knot with his longtime love Chrishell Stause!

The 40-year-old This Is Us actor and the 36-year-old soap opera actress got married on Saturday (October 28) during a romantic outdoor ceremony, according to People.

“They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!” Chrishell said. “The wedding exceeded anything I could have ever imagined.”

Chrishell wore a Monique Lhuillier wedding dress and some of the famous guests included Justin‘s co-stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, and Susan Kelechi Watson.