Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 12:42 pm

Tyrese Gets to See His Daughter Amid Custody Battle

Tyrese Gets to See His Daughter Amid Custody Battle
  • Here’s the latest on Tyrese Gibson‘s nasty custody battle with his ex – TMZ
  • DWTSJordan Fisher has actually known his girlfriend longer than fans thought – Just Jared Jr
  • Alexander Skarsgard has a drastic new look - Lainey Gossip
  • Six things that didn’t suck this week – TooFab
  • Here’s your guide to binge-watching Stranger Things season two – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Newsies, Tyrese Gibson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr