Sat, 28 October 2017 at 12:42 pm
Tyrese Gets to See His Daughter Amid Custody Battle
- Here’s the latest on Tyrese Gibson‘s nasty custody battle with his ex – TMZ
- DWTS‘ Jordan Fisher has actually known his girlfriend longer than fans thought – Just Jared Jr
- Alexander Skarsgard has a drastic new look - Lainey Gossip
- Six things that didn’t suck this week – TooFab
- Here’s your guide to binge-watching Stranger Things season two – The Hollywood Reporter
