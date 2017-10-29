Top Stories
Andy Cohen Responds to Kathy Griffin's Video Rant

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Dress as Madonna & Michael Jackson for Halloween

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Sun, 29 October 2017 at 1:32 pm

Adele Goes Glam for Early Halloween: 'I Can't with this Hair & Makeup'

Adele resurfaced on Instagram after a few weeks away to show off a fun Halloween look!

“Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous,” the 29-year-old entertainer captioned one of the photos on her Instagram account.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of celebrities celebrating Halloween

She also added a close up of her glam eye makeup and hair with the caption, “Also I can’t with this hair and make up.”

Adele didn’t clue us into who she was dressing as, but we’re loving it regardless!
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Adele

