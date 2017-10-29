Top Stories
Andy Cohen Responds to Kathy Griffin's Video Rant

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Dress as Madonna & Michael Jackson for Halloween

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Andy Cohen Responds to Kathy Griffin: 'I Am Completely Stunned'

Andy Cohen has taken to Twitter to respond to Kathy Griffin‘s video rant against him and TMZ’s Harvey Levin in which she said, “People like Andy Cohen and Harvey Levin honestly live to take women down.”

If you don’t know, Kathy made a 17-minute video to speak about both Andy and Harvey.

“The whole time I was working [at Bravo], I didn’t know how Andy Cohen wanted to be me,” Kathy said. “I didn’t know when they ended The D List and I desperately wanted to do a talk show, Andy Cohen would be the first television executive in the history of television to give himself a talk-show. Which seems to get picked up every season.”

Andy responded by tweeting, “I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up.”
