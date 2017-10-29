Top Stories
Sun, 29 October 2017 at 3:30 pm

Ariel Winter & Boyfriend Levi Meaden Bring 'The Fifth Element' to Matthew Morrison's Halloween Party!

Ariel Winter & Boyfriend Levi Meaden Bring 'The Fifth Element' to Matthew Morrison's Halloween Party!

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden are Korben and Leeloo as they arrive for Matthew Morrison‘s annual Halloween bash on Saturday night (October 28) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The couple looked just like Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich‘s characters from the 1997 film The Fifth Element.

Also in attendance were Taylor Lautner as Batman, Gregg Sulkin as a guy riding a unicorn, and Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz as a cowgirl.

The night before, Ariel and Levi pulled off another amazing costume at the 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party. Be sure to check out their skeletal looks if you missed them!

FYI: The party was presented by Pac Sun and Podwall Entertainment.

10+ pictures inside of the young stars at Matthew Morrison‘s Halloween party…
