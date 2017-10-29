Top Stories
Andy Cohen Responds to Kathy Griffin's Video Rant

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Sun, 29 October 2017 at 3:40 pm

Claire Foy Releases Statement on Adam Sandler Repeatedly Touching Her Knee

Claire Foy has released a statement on her appearance with Adam Sandler on The Graham Norton Show, where he touched her knee several times on the air.

Fans took to social media to slam Adam for touching Claire‘s leg, and at one point, she even removed his hand from her knee.

However, Claire‘s representatives have released a statement saying Claire took no offense to Adam‘s behavior.

“We don’t believe anything was meant by Adam‘s gesture and no [offense] was caused to Claire,” the statement to Just Jared read.

See photos from the appearance below…
Photos: Instar Images, Getty
