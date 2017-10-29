Top Stories
Sun, 29 October 2017 at 7:26 pm

Demi Lovato Perfectly Impersonates The Late Selena Quintanilla For Halloween

Demi Lovato‘s Halloween costume has everyone going crazy!

The 25-year-old singer dressed as the late Selena Quintanilla-Perez and looked just like her! See a side-by-side of the two right here.

Demi wore one of Selena‘s most famously recreated outfits that she often wore for performances.

If you didn’t know, Demi‘s long time friend Selena Gomez was actually named after the Tejano music icon. Demi is also good friends with Jennifer Lopez who famously portrayed Selena Quintanilla-Perez in the 1997 film Selena.

Demi recently announced her upcoming tour in support of her latest album, Tell Me You Love Me. She will hit the road starting in late February with DJ Khaled for a 20 city tour. Check out the dates HERE to see if they will be coming to a city near you.
demi lovato perfectly impersonates late selena quintanilla for halloween 01
demi lovato perfectly impersonates late selena quintanilla for halloween 02
demi lovato perfectly impersonates late selena quintanilla for halloween 03

Photos: Snapchat
