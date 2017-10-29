DNCE Performs at HRC National Dinner 2017

DNCE poses in their colorful attire as they arrive for the 2017 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner held at the Washington Convention Center on Saturday (October 28) in Washington, D.C.

The band – Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas, and Cole Whittle – served as the musical guest of the evening, closing out the dinner with a fun performance.

“Proud to be here in our nation’s capitol to support the @humanrightscampaign tonight,” the band posted along with a group photo.

Uzo Aduba was honored at the dinner with the Ally for Equality Award. Be sure to check out her very inspiring speech here!