Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Reason He Signed on for 'Jumanji' Reboot

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes the stage looking jacked at Stan Lee‘s 2017 Los Angeles Comic-Con at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday (October 28) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actor was on hand to speak up about his upcoming Jumanji reboot film.

The Rock was asked why he decided to join the reboot of the fan-favorite film from the 90s, which starred Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, and more.

“It was the opportunity that we had to introduce Jumanji to a whole new generation,” Dwayne told EW. “Also, too, it was my personal way of really paying homage and respect to the one man who created the Jumanji magic to begin with, Mr. Robin Williams.”

You can also watch a brand new Jumanji featurette below.