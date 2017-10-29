Top Stories
Andy Cohen Responds to Kathy Griffin's Video Rant

Andy Cohen Responds to Kathy Griffin's Video Rant

Kim &amp; Kourtney Kardashian Dress as Madonna &amp; Michael Jackson for Halloween

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Dress as Madonna & Michael Jackson for Halloween

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Sun, 29 October 2017 at 10:35 am

Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Reason He Signed on for 'Jumanji' Reboot

Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Reason He Signed on for 'Jumanji' Reboot

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes the stage looking jacked at Stan Lee‘s 2017 Los Angeles Comic-Con at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday (October 28) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actor was on hand to speak up about his upcoming Jumanji reboot film.

The Rock was asked why he decided to join the reboot of the fan-favorite film from the 90s, which starred Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, and more.

“It was the opportunity that we had to introduce Jumanji to a whole new generation,” Dwayne told EW. “Also, too, it was my personal way of really paying homage and respect to the one man who created the Jumanji magic to begin with, Mr. Robin Williams.”

You can also watch a brand new Jumanji featurette below.
Just Jared on Facebook
the rock brings jumanji to lacc 01
the rock brings jumanji to lacc 02
the rock brings jumanji to lacc 03
the rock brings jumanji to lacc 04
the rock brings jumanji to lacc 05
the rock brings jumanji to lacc 06
the rock brings jumanji to lacc 07
the rock brings jumanji to lacc 08
the rock brings jumanji to lacc 09
the rock brings jumanji to lacc 10
the rock brings jumanji to lacc 11
the rock brings jumanji to lacc 12
the rock brings jumanji to lacc 13
the rock brings jumanji to lacc 14
the rock brings jumanji to lacc 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dwayne Johnson, The Rock

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr