Heidi Klum's Halloween Party Is Coming Up!

Heidi Klum‘s annual Halloween party is coming up!

The 44-year-old model was seen arriving at LAX Airport for a flight on Friday (October 27) in Los Angeles en route to New York City, where she’ll be throwing her bash on Monday (October 30).

Heidi has been throwing it back on her social media over the past couple of weeks by showing off all her former Halloween costumes. Be sure to see Heidi‘s Halloween looks over the years if you missed it!