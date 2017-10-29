Top Stories
Andy Cohen Responds to Kathy Griffin's Video Rant

Andy Cohen Responds to Kathy Griffin's Video Rant

Kim &amp; Kourtney Kardashian Dress as Madonna &amp; Michael Jackson for Halloween

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Dress as Madonna & Michael Jackson for Halloween

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Sun, 29 October 2017 at 11:01 am

Heidi Klum's Halloween Party Is Coming Up!

Heidi Klum's Halloween Party Is Coming Up!

Heidi Klum‘s annual Halloween party is coming up!

The 44-year-old model was seen arriving at LAX Airport for a flight on Friday (October 27) in Los Angeles en route to New York City, where she’ll be throwing her bash on Monday (October 30).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

Heidi has been throwing it back on her social media over the past couple of weeks by showing off all her former Halloween costumes. Be sure to see Heidi‘s Halloween looks over the years if you missed it!
Just Jared on Facebook
heidi klum denim on demin lax 01
heidi klum denim on demin lax 02
heidi klum denim on demin lax 03
heidi klum denim on demin lax 04
heidi klum denim on demin lax 05

Photos: Instar Images
Posted to: Heidi Klum

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr