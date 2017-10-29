Top Stories
Sun, 29 October 2017 at 4:45 pm

Jaime King & James Van Der Beek Celebrate Jeremy Scott & Cybex's New Collaboration!

Jaime King poses for photos while celebrating Jeremy Scott and Cybex‘s third collaboration, Cherubs, at a private residence on Saturday (October 28) in Los Angeles.

The launch party doubled as a Halloween party, which was also attended by James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly, along with their kids Emilia, 1, Annabel Leah, 3, Joshua, 5, and Olivia, 7, as well as model Devon Aoki, Jeremy Scott himself, and Cybex founder Martin Pos.

Check out all the photos from the fun Halloween bash below…
Photos: BFA
